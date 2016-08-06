One man dead in Reeves County train crash

One man is dead after a train crash in Reeves County Friday evening.

The Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at 5:35 p.m. at CR 409, about five miles west of Pecos.

Richard Licon, 37, was driving a 1999 International Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer. It was traveling south on CR 409 when it was reaching a railroad crossing.

Officials said the red warning lights at the crossing were activated and flashing, but Licon disregarded the lights and failed to yield the right of away. The car was struck by the train.

The conductor and engineer of the train were not injured.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.