Ackerly Sands 2017 Football Schedule

Ackerly Sands

Week 1 - vs. Petersburg Sept. 1, 2017, 8 p.m. Borden County/Coyote Stadium

Week 2 - @ Westbrook Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Westbrook/Wildcat Stadium

Week 3 - vs. New Home Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Ackerly/Mustang Field

Week 4 Sept. 22, 2017

Week 5 - vs. Meadow Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Ackerly/Mustang Field

Week 6 - vs. Ira Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Ackerly/Mustang Field

Week 7 - vs. Lenorah Grady* Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Ackerly/Mustang Field

Week 8 - @ Loop* Oct. 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Loop/Longhorn Field

Week 9 - vs. Wellman* Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Ackerly/Mustang Field

Week 10 - OPEN Nov. 3, 2017

Week 11 - @ Dawson* Nov. 10, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Dawson/Ed Mitchell Field

NOTE: Some games may be moved to Thursday due to shortage of officials.

*-denotes district game