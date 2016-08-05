Reagan County 2017 Football Schedule

Reagan County
Week 1 - vs. McCamey
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Big Lake/James H. Bird Memorial Stadium
Week 2 - vs. Irion County
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Big Lake/James H. Bird Memorial Stadium
Week 3 - @ Coahoma
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Coahoma/Bulldog Stadium
Week 4 - @ Forsan
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Forsan/Buffalo Stadium
Week 5 - @ Ozona
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Ozona/Lion Stadium
Week 6 - vs. Colorado City
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Big Lake/James H. Bird Memorial Stadium
Week 7 - @ Ballinger*
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Ballinger/Bearcat Stadium
Week 8 - vs. San Angelo TLCA*
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Big Lake/James H. Bird Memorial Stadium
Week 9 - @ Sonora*
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Sonora/Bulldog Stadium
Week 10 - vs. Alpine*
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Big Lake/James H. Bird Memorial Stadium
Week 11 - OPEN
Nov. 10, 2017
*-denotes district game