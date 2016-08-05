Kermit 2017 Football Schedule - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Kermit 2017 Football Schedule

Kermit football helmet (Source: http://www.txhshelmetproject.com) Kermit football helmet (Source: http://www.txhshelmetproject.com)

Kermit

Week 1 - vs. Fort Stockton
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 2 - @ Pecos
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Pecos/El Ave. Stadium
Week 3 - vs. Van Horn
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 4 - @ Denver City
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Denver City/Mustang Field
Week 5 - vs. Alpine
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 6 - vs. Brownfield
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 7 - vs. Tornillo*
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 8 - OPEN
Oct. 20, 2017
Week 9 - @ Grape Creek*
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
San Angelo/Eagle Stadium
Week 10 - vs. Crane*
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 11 - at Wall*
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Wall/Hawk Stadium

*-denotes district game

