Kermit 2017 Football Schedule

A teen is dead after falling from the 11th story of the Western United Life building in Midland on Saturday night.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
On Saturday, 15 dogs in Midland went on a road trip with Project Freedom Ride to Washington where they can soon find a forever home.
One suspect is in the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in Midland County early Saturday morning. We’re told the authorities received a 911 call from the Kent Store, located at FM 1788 and West Highway 158 just before 5 a.m.
On 8/11, pipeline companies ask, do you know the number to call before you start digging? It’s 811.
