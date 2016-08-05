Fort Stockton 2017 Football Schedule

Fort Stockton
Week 1 - @ Kermit
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Kermit/Walton Field
Week 2 - vs. San Angelo Lakeview
Sept. 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
Week 3 - vs. Denver City
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
Week 4 - @ Uvalde
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Uvalde/Honey Bowl Stadium
Week 5 - @ Midland Greenwood*
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Greenwood/J.M. King Memorial Stadium
Week 6 - vs. Pecos*
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
Week 7 - @ Lamesa*
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Lamesa/Tornado Stadium
Week 8 - vs. Sweetwater*
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
Week 9 - OPEN
Oct. 27, 2017
Week 10 - @ Seminole*
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Seminole/Wigwam Stadium
Week 11 - vs. Monahans*
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Fort Stockton/Panther Stadium
*-denotes district game