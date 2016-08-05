Permian 2017 Football Schedule

Odessa Permian
Week 1 - vs. Austin Vandegrift
Sept. 1, 2017, 7 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium
Week 2 - vs. El Paso Franklin
Sept. 8, 2017, 7 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium
Week 3 - at El Paso Eastwood
Sept. 15, 2017, 7 p.m. (CST)
El Paso
Week 4 - vs. Bishop Timon
Sept. 22, 2017, 7 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium
Week 5 - vs. Lubbock Frenship
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium
Week 6 - OPEN
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Week 7 - at Midland High
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 8 - vs. Amarillo Tascosa
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium
Week 9 - at San Angelo Central
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
San Angelo
Week 10 - at Odessa High
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa/Ratliff Stadium
Week 11 - at Midland Lee
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium