Midland Lee 2017 Football Schedule

Midland Lee
Week 1 - at El Paso Coronado
Sept. 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso
Week 2 - vs. Abilene High
Sept. 8, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 3 - vs. El Paso El Dorado
Sept. 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 4 - at Lubbock Monterey
Sept. 22, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Lubbock
Week 5 - at Midland High
Sept. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 6 - vs. Amarillo Tascosa
Oct. 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 7 - at San Angelo Central
Oct. 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
San Angelo
Week 8 - vs. Odessa High
Oct. 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium
Week 9 - OPEN
Oct. 27, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10 - at Wolfforth Frenship
Nov. 3, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Frenship
Week 11 - vs. Odessa Permian
Nov. 10, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Midland/Grande Communications Stadium