Tax Free Weekend underway at Midland Park Mall

With school almost back in session, many people will be out for tax free weekend, but the first 200 that step through the doors at Midland Park Mall Saturday will receive a free incentive, a free Starbucks.

The three-day sales tax weekend is currently underway and will end on Sunday, August 7.

During this period, retailers will not be required to collect state and local sales tax on most footwear, clothing, backpacks and school supplies that are priced less than $100.

There will be great deals, even if you don't have children preparing for school.

"We anticipate a very busy weekend," Javier Loera, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Midland Park Mall, said. "The good thing about Midland Park Mall is we offer something for everybody. We consider ourselves a very family oriented mall, from the small guys all the way up to the adults, and even for those families on a budget. We have all kinds of sales going on."

Midland Park Mall always strives to provide a safe environment for customers and retailers offering shoppers escorts to their vehicles.

"Its not new, we just kind of promote it more during some of the peak weekends," Loera said. "Anytime our customers are here they can request an escort out to their vehicle."

Doors will revolve all weekend, but an increase of shoppers usually seen from noon until 6 p.m.

Midland Park Mall will have regular mall hours for tax free weekend.

They encourage you to go to their website, social media or download their app for coupons, savings and more deals.

