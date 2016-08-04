Driver crashes into a local flower shop in Midland

Store employees of a local flower shop are cleaning up damage after a woman drove her car into the store early Thursday morning.

"Deja vu, you know, this happened a year and half ago. It can't happen again, but it did," said the store owner's sister, Sylvia Cruz. "She's devastated. Just devastated. This is what she loves. This is what she does."

Midland police received the call around 8:24 a.m. at the Fancy Flowers on W. Wadley Ave.

The driver drove a Lincoln Town Car and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

"She's not going to have her what-not's and the things she sells up in the front. With time, she will be able to get all of that together," said Cruz.

The owner of the shop said nobody was injured since store employees were located at the back of the store at the time of the incident.

Cruz said her sister has been running the shop since the 80's, which is a reminder of their grandmother.

"Our grandmother always had flowers in her yard. I mean, we grew up with flowers," said Cruz. "One day, I asked, 'Why don't you open a flower shop? It would really be great.' She said, 'I found me a building for a flower shop.' Next thing I knew, she was going off to school and she had her flower shop. It's been this ever since."

Over 30 years of delivering flowers to the community and making families happy, the flower arrangements will not come to an end.

"There's certain people who have flowers for their mother once a month. That has to be delivered. Then there's people, anniversaries, what not. She loves her customers, her customers love her."

The driver's name has not been released. Officers do not believe the woman was impaired, but appeared to be shaken up after the incident. No arrests were made.

