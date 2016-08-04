Harmony Home hosts annual golf fundraiser

With an increase in forensic interviews, therapy sessions and school right around the corner, Harmony Home's annual golf fundraiser held on Thursday goes directly to those needs.

They strive to provide justice and healing for abused children in nine counties throughout West Texas serving about 600 children every year, each a victim of sexual, physical or emotional abuse and neglect.

"Anytime we do any fundraiser, they are going for our direct services to help the children and their families get through the trauma of child abuse," said Marisol Espinoza, Executive Director for Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center.

About 25 teams participated in the 2016 Tee Up Fore Kids golf fundraiser.

Some participants have even been golfing for survivors of child abuse for the past 10 years.

"To the people in the Permian Basin if it was your kid what would you do?," Jackie Johnson, owner of Alpha and Omega Contract Sales and Consulting said. "So take that and run with it, and if you got anything laying around extra funds or whatever, donate them. They'd like to have them, they need them."

This fundraiser is one of many that Harmony Home hosts throughout the year.

All the proceeds go directly to the specific needs of abused children here in West Texas.

