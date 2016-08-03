Childrens Miracle Network-La Ley Radiothon begins Thursday

With help from the Children's Miracle Network (CMN), those in need are able to get the best treatment they can at the Medical Center Hospital Center for Women and infants.

Project Manager Tonya Coke's daughter was once rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) giving her a first-hand experience with the network's care. Coke said the nurses were kind and caring, making sure she was able to see her daughter before surgery, in their own private room. She said the experience left her with a special place in her heart for situations like this.

"The phenomenal care that she received while we were here, it's hands down the best in the area," said Coke. "The nurses are phenomenal, the level of care and love that Landry Kate received, that I received and the whole family received while we were here was just hands down. There's nothing I can do or say that will show my gratitude."

From private NICU rooms, to some of the most modern methods of child healthcare, they almost have it all. Now, the CMN has stepped in to help renovate and push the Medical Center Hospital branch even further into the future.

The plans call for the floor to be made more "kid friendly," with a city-scape theme, tracks for children to ride cars on and even a play room with an interactive wall. They're also implementing some new technology to make sure the children get the best care possible.

"They're called intermediate care rooms, for the sicker kids," said NICU and Pediatrics Unit Director, Tammy Watson. "They will be set up to have the monitors actually in the room and they're really set up more like an intensive care area. In those rooms ,we will have what they call tele-medicine, which enables us to contact Covenant Children's if we have a very sick child we need help managing."

The average length of stay in the NICU ranges between 11 to 60 days. Renovations began in April and they hope to be finished around December.

You can donate to help this cause during the upcoming radiothon put on by our sister station, La Ley 104.7. The Radiothon runs on August 4 and August 5.

All proceeds raised benefit local children through equipment, research and programs. Last year, La Ley listeners helped the children by raising more than $85,000.

You can call 1-800-680-3721 on Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Friday from 6 a.m. until noon to donate any dollar amount.

