ECISD welcomes new teachers with breakfast

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and ECISD partnered up for the third year in a row to provide services and breakfast to help those new teachers settle into the Odessa area.

More than 40 Chamber members attended along with over 300 new to the district teachers, first year and veteran, to kick off the school year and make the new teachers feel welcome to the area.

"We're excited for the upcoming school year," CEO and President of Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Renee Earls said. "We appreciate all that the teachers do for us and to have 300 new teachers into our community is a wonderful asset. We want them to feel very welcome."

The event was twice as big this year, with vendors selling out.

Mascots from different schools, as well as cheerleaders from Odessa High and Permian were also in attendance to help bring energy going into the new school year.

"I think they need to have an easy transition into our community," Director of Professional Development for ECISD, Brandy Ferrer said. "We have people moving in from Spain. We have people moving in from other cities in Texas and people moving in from other states, and we want their transition into Odessa to be as easy as possible."

The goal for this event is that teachers will hopefully call Odessa home for the long run and contribute to the education of students throughout Ector County.

