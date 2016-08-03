Remaining hot and dry

An upper level high pressure is continuing to dominate our region. What this is doing is keeping us hot with temperatures staying in the triple digits.

I'm still expecting a few showers to impact a few of us. However, the dry line continues to stay off to the west. Therefor, everyone to the east will stay dry with a few showers forming along the dry line and giving showers to a few areas west.

There will be some lift in the mountains giving the possibility of some of the storms becoming severe. This weather pattern seems to in the forecast for the next few days.

Very hot temperatures will continue to dominate everyone east of the dry line who will not see any rain. Most everyone in the Trans - Pecos, southeastern New Mexico and the Basin will return into the upper 90's and the triple digits.

The cooler areas will be places that continue to get rain. These areas include, the Davis mountains and areas in Culberson county.

Check on your friends and please stay hydrated. The heat doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

