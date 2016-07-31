Sherwood Parks "Ice Cream Man" wants to forgive, not revenge

Two Thursdays ago around 4:30 p.m. at the skate park, Jorge Jimenez, known as "The Ice Cream Man" was in the middle of a shift.

Before he knew it, he was knocked down and out of almost a full days worth of hard earned money. Despite the loss financially, he isn't holding any grudges. Jimenez, who doesn't speak English, thought the three teenaged boys who were speaking to him on that afternoon wanted to buy some ice cream, turns out he was wrong.

"One of them came at me and the other two were crossing the street," Jimenez said. "He started saying things but I didn't understand him. So he left and then came back with two more guys and they started saying things but since I can't speak English, i didn't understand. I thought they were going to buy and ice cream bar. When I started walking one of them came up to me and punched me in the face. They knocked me down, that's when they took all my money."

Jimenez said police showed up within five minutes of being called, but were unable to help much as his descriptions were limited. He said since, he has been scared, but has to keep doing his job, every day for almost nine hours

"I'm scared but it's a sacrifice," Jimenez said. "I have to buy food, I have pay rent. It's a risk I have to take, unless I'm offered a job someone else."

Although Jimenez lost nearly $100, he doesn't say he wants revenge, rather he wants to help the boys.

"I would tell them they're still young, they have their whole life ahead of them, Jimenez said. "If they came back, I would forgive them just so that in the future they don't become criminals."

Jimenez also said he wants to thank the city of Odessa for its support and one specific young boy who gave him his life savings to him, despite his attempts to turn them down.

Jimenez said police came by recently to let him know they had a few names as the investigation continues. He also said he saw some familiar faces earlier today but the police couldn't do anything because he was not 100 percent sure it was his attackers.

