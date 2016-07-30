Annual Ice Cream Festival in downtown Midland kicks off this weekend

DO432 kicked off their first annual ice cream festival in downtown Midland Saturday.

They said it's to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

The two-day event will continue until Sunday.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m.

"We love Downtown Midland," said MODE Marketing Coordinator Elizabeth McLellan. "We love doing really fun things to bring people to the Downtown Midland area. We want people to know that downtown can be a really cool place."

The event includes water slides, food trucks, live performances, activities and games for the family.

Tickets are $7 online and $10 at the gate.

To buy a ticket, you can visit their website here.

