Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang feeds 700 people at Chris Kyle memorial

Formed in the 1940's, the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang joined members of the community to watch the unveiling of the Chris Kyle memorial statue on Thursday morning.

"We're just trying to be part of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, supporting Odessa, West Texas and doing some good cooking," said Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang Boss, Freddy King.

The gang supplied plenty of food to get almost 700 people fed. They started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, working almost 10 hours until the early morning.

"We have people that know how to buy the product and know how to cook the product," said King. "Reason we can do it is we can get these 400 to 500 people in and out in about 30 minutes."

The group has up to 150 members. Some of their guys are military veterans who are proud to show their support to the fallen Navy SEAL.

"There's a number of veterans. I'm a veteran and it means a lot to come out and support the veterans that are going to be here today," said King. "If you get a chance to see the memorial, it's breathtaking. They've done a great job and it's very moving."

The Chuck Wagon Gang will be making an appearance at the AirSHO at the Midland Terminal on August 26-28, the Cibolo Ranch south of Marfa on September 1-3 and the Permian Basin International Oil Show on October 18-20. To learn more about them, visit their website and Facebook page.

