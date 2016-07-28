Miracle Treat Day today at all participating Dairy Queen's

Thursday, July 28 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen and they hope to treat you to a blizzard so they can help save a child's life in West Texas.

Right now, there's a Children's Miracle Network Hospital working to save the lives of children in the community.

In fact, 62 children enter a Children's Miracle Network Hospital for treatment every minute, that's one child every second.

Miracles Treat Day is over ten years old and by buying a mini or small blizzard, $1 of the total goes back to the Children's Miracle Network. If it's a medium or large, $2 will go to CMN.

"It's important for our community because giving that money supports their neighbors," said Roland Wolf, Dairy Queen owner. "Because the money largely goes to MCH and it's to support kids whose families may not have the insurance or they might have been laid off. They may be an oilfield worker or something like that. They may not have the money to provide for their kids, well, that's what Children's Miracle Network does. Their function is to provide for the kids who their families can't do it for them."

Regardless of why the kids are there, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals always have their doors open.

Every Dairy Queen will have their doors open until 11 p.m. Thursday night so you can have a chance to give back, and if not, Dairy queen has a donation bucket year-round for the network.

This is happening at every location in Midland and Odessa and all participating restaurants.

La Ley 104.7 is also hosting a radiothon August 4 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on August 5 from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. for Children's Miracle Network.

