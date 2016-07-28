Miracle Treat Day today at all participating Dairy Queen's

The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.
A wrestling mainstay was in Odessa Saturday night, making his return to west Texas for the first time since the early 2000s. His appearance brought fans out of the woodwork's to see him, and others, wrestle in this months Old School Wrestling.
The City of Odessa celebrated Easter with families Saturday morning. They held one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in the Basin. Every year, it brings close to 1,000 to 2,000 guests and that number has grown this year.
You may remember baby Evoni, she was injured back in October at just four months old, when she was dropped on concrete. Even months after the ordeal Evoni is still suffering, she has seizures and is considered legally blind.
A local rescuer is in shock after she says she found bags full of dead animals.
