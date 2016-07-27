Big Spring man arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon

A Big Spring man was arrested on numerous charges Tuesday after police were called to a domestic violence situation in the 1400 block of E 6th.

According to police, Alfredo Lance Castillo, 31, had a gun in his possession as he beat a woman and hurt her enough for the woman to be sent to the hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

Police say no shots were fired and no one else was hurt.

Castillo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, tampering with ID numbers and an older warrant charge.

