Archaeologists discover new remnants at Alamo

The purpose of this new master plan to re-imagine the Alamo by creating an interpretation of the site that honors the true footprint, history and significance of the Alamo over its nearly 300-year history, including its first as a Spanish mission and later as the Cradle of Texas History.

The master plan includes approximately four weeks of field work followed by several more weeks in the laboratory.

There has never been a systematic archeology study of the entire Alamo site to determine the location of the walls and other structures until now.

On July 22, 2016, the archaeological team that is conducting a study of The Alamo complex grounds discovered remains of an adobe brick wall below the flagstone surface.

"This type of feature would've been associated with some of the structures in this area," lead archaeologist, Dr. Nesta Anderson said. "We're not quite sure yet how it's going to relate so we're going to be doing some additional analysis and look at how these bricks actually relate to the rest of the compound and walls over in this area."

The adobe is very fragile and is a type of material frequently associated with Spanish Colonial structures in the area.

At this time, the archeology team is analyzing the feature to determine its origin, date and relationship to previous historic structures.

"We just got the remnants. We may change how we proceed from now on, now that we got them," Anderson said. "And this adobe to see if we're going to continue to target the same area or if we're going to catch and try and see if they're are additional architectural features elsewhere."

There will be regular updates about the progress and findings of the archeology study on the master plan website so that the public can be a part of this exciting process. There are also frequent updates on their Facebook page and on their website, http://www.reimaginethealamo.org.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.