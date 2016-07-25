Rain showers move back to West Texas

Warm temperatures will continue to impact all of us across west Texas and south-eastern New Mexico.

The reason is because an upper ridge will continue to have a hold on us. However, a TROF of cooler weather is expected to move in by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90's with a few areas returning back into the triple digits. Expecting the winds to shift out of the north, this will bring a weak cold front that will help drop the temperatures for the next few days.

Additionally we will see the chance of rain showers and a few thunderstorms returning back into the forecast. Not expecting any severe weather but a few could be strong at times with strong wind gusts. The best chance of storms will be south all week long.

Expecting thunderstorm chances to be the best Tuesday evening. This is when the front is expected to pass through the Basin.

As the weak impulses move south into the area, we will continue to see the rain trying to impact the Midland and Odessa area.

The rain showers appear to be missing Midland and Odessa on Monday but may impact us on Tuesday.

The chance of any convection will be in the higher terrain. Drier conditions will return to the forecast by the week. Rain chances all weekend will be likely.



With that being said, not everyone will see the rain showers.

Stay with the entire StormTracker9 weather team and we will continue to keep you updated on the very latest weather information.



Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.