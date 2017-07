At least two people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in a shooting at a Florida nightclub, police said early Monday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Club Blu in Fort Myers at around 12:30 a.m. ET.

The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed that two people were fatally shot and "at least 14-16" wounded.

Witnesses said gunshots could be heard outside the Club Blu Bar and Grill,which was hosting a "teen night," with some people as young as 13 present.