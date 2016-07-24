Family raising money for fatal stabbing victim's funeral and 6-month-old baby

The family of Eddie Olivas is still mourning for his loss. A beloved father and husband, gone.

He was stabbed multiple times on Thursday. One man behind his murder is now behind bars, but the family is trying to move forward.

"We're just leaving it in God's hands and we're waking up every morning kissing Eddie from above," said his sister-in-law Jessica Olivas.

The family held a fundraiser to help with Eddie's funeral expenses Sunday evening.

"He was like an older brother to me and to my mom," said his cousin Mariah Trevino. "He was a good person. He'd do anything for anyone."

Now without a father, the family will take any donations from clothes to toys for Eddie's six-month-old son.

"Unfortunately he is without a father and we can't just exclude him out of it," said Olivas. "We have to keep trying for him as well."

From car washes to delivering baked goods and food, the family is trying everything to raise as much as they can for Eddie, while still trying to keep a good face up.

"Eddie, the way I would remember him, that boy always had a joke and him and my husband would drive me up the wall with their jokes," said Olivas in tears. "Now my husband stands alone with his jokes."

The family said they greatly thank the community for their donations and the medical staff at Medical Center Hospital for their efforts in saving Eddie.

They are holding another fundraiser at Coiffures Barbershop in Music City Mall on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They have also set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

