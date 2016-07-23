Crane County issues silver alert for elderly woman

Officials in Crane County need your help finding Carlton Pierce.

Pierce, 71, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving the Crane rehabilitation and nursing facility in a Chevy Silverado with Texas plates that read B5D2DV.

She was last seen wearing black pants with white stripes and a black and white striped shirt.

Deputies have been looking for her since. If you have any information about Pierce or know where she might be, you're asked to call the Crane Sheriffs Office at (432) 558-3571.

