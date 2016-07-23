Midland family works on a widow's home in adopting process

The Low family is one step closer to bringing their adopted son home. They had sponsors and volunteers working together to work on a widow's home early Saturday morning. This is one of the program's necessities to help the family receive funding for the adoption.

"We're doing what God calls us to do," said Lori Low. "It literally says in the bible to take care of the widows and to take care of the orphans, which is what we loved about Both Hands. We get to do both of those things.

Lori and her husband Jimmy are working with Both Hands, which is an organization that helps families in adoption fees. The program works with an agency called Life Song that oversees the family's fundraising. The Lows said adopting a child from Hungary can cost anywhere from $30,000 to $35,000.

"It's not like a normal pregnancy where you have a start date and an end date," said Jimmy.

Last time NewsWest 9 spoke with the Lows, they told us one of the goals they had to do under Both Hands was to coordinate a project and provide assistance to a widow's home.

"I was really expecting a few people to come over and do a thing or two," said Janet Pruitt. "But I'm completely blown away by what all they're doing."

Pruitt lost her husband to spinal cord cancer in 1990. Since then, she's lived in her home for 25 years.

"I told my son, you're gonna have to pinch me because I can't believe this is really happening. It seems like a dream," said Pruitt.

The Both Hands project is done by labor intensive work with the help of volunteers and sponsors to support the family's adoption journey. So far, the family has received about $5,000 in sponsorships.

"It's amazing to see all these people who are coming here to help but more so, they've got smiles on their faces," said Jimmy.

Some home stores donated supplies to the Lows so they could start work on Janet's home. McCoys Supply Store greatly helped the team by supplying almost $1,500 worth of supplies.

"That's my greatest prayer, they get all the money they need to bring their son home," said Pruitt. "God is awesome and He does things you're not even expecting."

The family now has to wait for that one phone call. The family said they could receive the call any time. They say at the end of the day, it's all about helping a widow and an orphan. If you'd like to follow the family on this story, you can visit their blog here.

