Odessa police looking for a man in an aggravated robbery investigation

The Odessa Police Department needs your help identifying a man in an aggravated robbery last month.

The department received a report on a robbery at the Star Envios on 822 South Crane on June 28 2016 around 12:50 p.m.

Police said a man entered the store and demanded all of the cash while displaying a firearm. The man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the subject is asked to contact Detective D. Seago at (432) 335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

