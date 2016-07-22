Midland Crime Stoppers looking for stolen light towers

Midland Crime Stoppers need your help finding the stolen light towers. (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook)

Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding two stolen Terex brand light towers.

Deputies responded to the theft last Saturday on the 4300 block of South County Rd 1131. The light towers were positioned on the property in a way that they couldn’t be seen from the roadway.

It is believed the suspects had prior knowledge of the light towers location. The light towers are valued over $6,500 each.

If you are the first person to call with information leading to the arrest of the suspect, you will be cash rewarded $1,000. You will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.

You can call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or use mobile app P3 TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.