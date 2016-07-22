Driver hits two Odessa police detectives

An Odessa man is in police custody after crashing into a head-on collision with Odessa police detectives Friday morning.

Police responded around 9:34 a.m. to 35th and Dixie when a black Acura was headed south on Dixie and hit an unmarked OPD Chevrolet Impala head on. The OPD unit was heading north on the 3100 block of North Dixie.

The driver, identified as Steven Arreola, 34, is accused of driving while intoxicated, prohibited weapon and being in unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He also had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Police said he had slurred speech when he made contact with officers and was placed in custody for driving while intoxicated. He failed field sobriety tests.

The investigation revealed Arreola swerved across the roadway and went into oncoming traffic before he hit the Chevrolet Impala.

The two detectives, Detective Brandon Ford and Detective Donny Rocha were both treated for their minor injuries.

The passenger, identified as Ian Stuck, 27, is accused of being in unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Police said Stuck had a drivers license that did not belong to him and both men are convicted felons.

Arreola and Stuck were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

