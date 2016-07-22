Odessa family looks for help after stabbing kills father, husband

Only A few weeks ago, Eddie Olivas moved his wife and child into their West Odessa home. Now, his family is planning his funeral, all over a Facebook post. His father, Freddie Olivas, said his son was a great father, son and friend, who wanted nothing more than to give his own family everything they could ask for.

"He was working for me,” Olivas said. “But the same type of jobs, they're not established. He was fixing to get him a real steady job, he was excited. He was telling me and telling his mom. He said as soon as I get that job, instead of renting a house, buying a home so he don't have to be moving back and forth. "

His wife, Alexiz Marin, said the Facebook post in question that started the incident was about someone breaking something that belonged to her mother. When the five women and one man showed up to their door, they were there for Alexiz, but when Olivas tried to help his wife, he was stabbed multiple times, leading to his death.

Although one man was arrested and admitted to killing Olivas, Marin and her mother are asking for the community to help find the five that were there as well.

"Reach out as a community to help us,” Mother-in-law Yavone Coy said. “Because we don't and we take matters into our own hands and that's when it goes out of hand and more people are dying and more people are dying. Over social media, this is what's going on, over a text and then took matters into their own hands and trespassed. "

Olivas' family has set up a GoFundme that can be accessed here.

