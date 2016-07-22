Carlsbad girl reunited with family

Yesenia found in Hobbs, needs help getting home (Source: Hobbs Police Department)

The Hobbs Police Department said they found Yesenia's family.

They are currently investigating this matter.

The young girl was found walking in the 3700 block of north Grimes around 6:30 a.m. by a concerned citizen.

Officials say she is unable to explain where she lives or her last name.

They would like to express their gratitude to everyone who shared Yesenia's story and worked with the Carlsbad and Hobbs Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.