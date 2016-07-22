Triple digits return to the forecast all weekend long

Triple digits will return to the forecast all weekend long. Very hot and dry conditions are expected to remain in the forecast throughout the day today and into the weekend. A few high pressures continue to dominate our region ... which is keeping us dry and also one reason why we continue to get warmer and warmer. NO heat advisories at this time. However .... expect temperatures to continue to stay hot and you still need to take your heat safety precautions. Temperatures will feel okay in the morning hours. If you have any outdoor yard work that needs to be done ... try to do so before 11. Around your lunchtime ... this is when temperatures will continue to spike. Also, if you still want to wash your car ... looks like today would be a good day to do so. Keep in mind there is a small chance of rain moving in on Monday. Not everyone will see this rain ... but the basin could get a relief from the dry weather. Stay with the entire StormTracker9 weather team and we will continue to give you live updates on all our shows and our social media pages.