Victim of deadly Odessa crash identified

The victim in the crash off of the 6500 block of Eastridge on Thursday night has been identified as Clifford Strasner, 65, of Odessa.

According to police, Strasner was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound before striking into a utility pole.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

More details are expected later tonight.

