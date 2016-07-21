Victim of deadly Odessa crash identified - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Victim of deadly Odessa crash identified

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The victim in the crash off of the 6500 block of Eastridge on Thursday night has been identified as Clifford Strasner, 65, of Odessa.

According to police, Strasner was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound before striking into a utility pole. 

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation is ongoing. 

More details are expected later tonight.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly