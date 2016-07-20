Salvation Army kicks off capital campaign

The current Salvation Army in Midland unveiled their new capital campaign, which has a goal of $8 million dollars to finance their operations and construction of their new expanded facility.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army celebrated their public phase kick off for their new building.

The new location is planned to be at the intersection of Terrell Street and Wall Street.

"The new building is going to be able to offer better services," Salvation Army advisory chair, Barbara Mamoulides, said. "More dignity. The building will be accessible to everyone and when we get our clients that have mobility issues, they won't have any trouble navigating anywhere in the building and they will be much better served."

The Salvation Army has needed a new building for last 15 or 20 years, Mamoulides said, and they are glad to finally provide one to the Midland community.

"The need is great. We still average 18 men a night in good weather who come to sleep here at night and we only have 14 beds," Mamoulides said. "We serve about 100 meals a day out of our kitchen and we only seat 30 in the dining room so there's still a tremendous need."

The Salvation Army hopes to break ground early next year and estimates around 14 to 19 months of construction time, but for now, they will be operating out of their current building on Baird Street.

The building they operate out of now has housed emergency shelter since 1964, but it can no longer service the demand of the growing population in Midland.

