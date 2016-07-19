Annual battle of the bloods competition this week hoping to fill need for blood

July 21st and 22nd Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Health in Odessa will compete for who donates the most blood.

Laura Isabel, corporate secretary for Midland Health, tells us that the need for blood is extremely critical right now.

The annual MMH versus MCH blood drive has been won by MMH in Midland since the event has existed, but Isabel says it's also a reminder to give to those in need.

"I think it's a very important event especially with everything going on in our nation," Isabel said. "And I know that we're actually in a shortage right now for our blood so I think it's a perfect time to promote that and let people know the importance."

Because there is a stronger need for donations in the summer, Isabel says she is hoping this event will address this concern.

The event is being held in the lobby of both hospitals, hopefully to reach more people coming in and out of the hospital.

"We want our community to know that we come together as a hospital and as a community to do those things and to show our support," Isabel said. "And I thinks its great when we have visitors that come in that have family members here that they wanna come and give as a way of giving back to the community."

The slogan this year is "We're out for blood" and MCH and MMH are out for blood here in the Midland/Odessa areas.

Last year was the highest donation with 124 units donated at MMH in Midland.

Anyone wanting to attend the battle of the blood donors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.