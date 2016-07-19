Tip a cop night in west Texas

Local police and Law Enforcement Torch Run members are partnering with Special Olympics Texas this Thursday to raise money for a great cause.

During the dinner shift at participating Texas Roadhouse restaurants, customers can be served by the officers. Although there will be local police from OPD and MPD, Sergeant David Lara said there will be more than just his officers bringing you food.

"Alongside our five we also have some from ECISD school district and the Ector county medical center office police department and also the Ector county sheriffs department and our local DPS officers,' Lara said. "So at least about a dozen will be out there participating."

The Roadhouse locations off of Loop 250 in Midland and Grandview in Odessa are among the 48 locations around the state of Texas who are participating. All tips received will go to our local Special Olympics Texas group.

"All the proceeds that we raise are benefiting the Special Olympics athletes in the state of Texas," said Lara. "But the money we raise here locally stays for our area 18 athletes for special Olympics and benefits on behalf of the law enforcement torch run officers."

The Permian Basin has more than 300 Special Olympics athletes.Last year this fundraiser raised more than $125,000 and the goal is to break that record this year.

Locations in Midland and Odessa will be participating in this event. Follow this link for a full list of participating locations.

