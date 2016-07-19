Midland woman sells Blue Lives Matter shirts

The violence surrounding police officers has prompted one Midland woman to remind the community that Blue Lives Matter.

Veronica Rodea is creating and distributing shirts with the caption “Blue Lives Matter,” for local police officers.

Rodea says this is her way of saying thank you to law enforcement officers.

Whether you are in law enforcement or not, you can purchase one of these shirts by calling Veronica Rodea at 432-296-1762.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.