Stanton Officer involved shooting

At approximately 1:26AM, 07/17/16, an Officer with the Stanton Police Department was dispatched to a Recreational Vehicle trailer, located within the Convent RV Park, in reference to a Fight in Progress.

Upon arrival, the Officer attempted to make contact with the resident of the RV by knocking on the door of the RV, which was answered by a threat towards the Officer, through the door, and an immediate gunshot.

The Officer did not return fire, as he was unaware if anyone besides the suspect occupied the RV. As the Officer was seeking cover, another shot rang out from the RV in the direction of the Officer.

The scene was immediately secured by officers of the Stanton Police Department, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Contact was established via a public address system and negotiations continued for several hours with the suspect, who remained barricaded in the RV.

After negotiations deteriorated a SWAT Team responded for assistance.

Approximately 6 hours after the first gunshot, tear gas was introduced into the RV causing the suspect to surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Tommy Thomas Martinez, 53, Hispanic Male.

After medical clearance at Martin County Hospital, Martinez was booked into the Martin County Jail on Charges of Assault with Bodily Injury on a Family Member, a Class A Misdemeanor and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, a First Degree Felony.

Martinez remains in jail with bonds totaling $115,000.00

Martinez, nor any of the officers involved in this incident received any injuries.