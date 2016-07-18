Flood the Firehouse Event being held in August

The Permian Basin Chivers are hosting their Flood the Firehouse event on August 13.

The purpose of this event is to gather as much water as possible for the men and women that fight fires each and every day.

Water and funds will be collected for the local firemen throughout the Permian Basin.

Donations will be distributed on August 13.

Last year, 300 cases were put together and distributed to Seminole, Andrews, Gardendale, Greenwood, Rankin, Midland and Odessa.

The Permian Basin Chivers want to receive even more donations this year so they can distribute packages to more fire departments across West Texas.

For more information on drop off locations, you can contact austin-austin@ajsdrillingrig.com.

You can also get updates on the event by visiting their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/606330669526322.

