HOT HOT HOT with some rain

Expecting another warm day for all of us here across West Texas. We will be a couple of degrees cooler today compared to this past weekend. This is thanks to a easterly flow which will dominate our region for the next few days ... keeping us out of the triple digits. An upper level low will try to impact our region the next few days which will give us a very small chance of rain ... but this will stay our of the forecast for Midland and Odessa. The best chance to see rain today and for the rest of the week will be Jeff Davis and Culberson counties. Temperatures will return to the tipple digits by this weekend.