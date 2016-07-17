Coahoma fire burns 700 acres, injures none

A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in Coahoma, reportedly injuring none and leaving homes or structures undamaged.

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Sullivan said it began near the 200 block of North 1st as a trash fire with a lot of black smoke, likely caused by old tires.

The fire spread from Coahoma and reportedly burned up to 700 acres.

The cause is believed to be sparks from a Union Pacific train that services and smooths the rails, starting a small grass fire that began to grow.

The fire is contained and is currently being monitored.

