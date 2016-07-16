Survival event teaches families how to prepare for the event of an emergency

The I Will Survive event and gun show was held in Odessa Saturday. It's their second annual event that goes on for two days to prepare families in the event of a disaster.

"For people to know there's resources and to find out there's alternatives, like we have alternative energy and things that they can do that they may not be exposed to on a regular daily basis," said General Manager Kim Delapena.

This event shares survival methods and shows you what to do whether you're in a natural disaster like a flood or tornado, or even if you experience a power outage. The event displayed survival items and offered training like teaching self-defense and survival skills like filtering water.

They had vendors from companies such as the American Red Cross for blood donations, a Therma Gro greenhouse and the Permian Basin Honor Flight.

"Events like this gets people to thinking, talking, communicating and meeting people in the community and kind of learning from one another," said Delapena.

The event will carry on until tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids get in for free and it's $7 for adults. They offer military and police discounts so bring your identification card.

You can visit their website for more information.

