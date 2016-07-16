Stolen truck leads to pursuit, leaves one man injured

Shooting left almost 20 dead and 42 wounded at Pulse Nightclub. (Source: KWES)

A stolen vehicle out of Andrews lead to a pursuit and left a man in the hospital late Friday night.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a stolen vehicle late around 11:45 p.m.

The vehicle had a GPS tracking system which lead to dispatch finding the vehicle's location in Ector County. It was found in the area of FM 1936 and Alturas. The deputy tried to stop the driver, identified as George Alfaro, but it eventually led to the pursuit.

Alfaro crashed through a fence at the Halliburton yard on FM 1936 and Interstate 20, hitting two company vehicles.

He then fled from the vehicle with a pistol and fired a shot. The deputy shot back, injuring Alfaro. No officers were injured.

Alfaro was taken to Medical Center Hospital and remains in ICU.

The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation due to the incident involving an officer-involved shooting.

No further information will be released as the investigation is still active. There are various charges pending.

