Largest flag in Odessa raises awareness of Aggressive Downtown Revival

Paul Evans Carpet & Flooring is raising a 30' by 50' Texas flag on a 100' pole at their store in downtown Odessa on July 19 at 9 a.m.

The business hopes to bring attention to the downtown revitalization project being spearheaded by the City of Odessa and other local leaders.

Working on the flag began on June 23 2016 and the pole was completed after two days work. On Tuesday, July 19, the flag will be raised for the first time during a planned flag dedication ceremony that will feature prominent local leaders, clergy, business owners and citizens.

“In bringing something as big in scope as this flag into downtown Odessa, our hope is that the community catches on to the importance of the downtown revitalization project, which will, in turn, give Odessans a new kind of pride in their town that may not have been present otherwise,” said President Jeff Russell. "We’re very excited about this project designed to show our pride in our state and community and we would like to invite everyone in the area to join us for the dedication ceremony.”

Paul Evans began as a retail flooring store 28 years ago and has grown into a premier flooring retailer in West Texas, serving Odesa, Midland and surrounding areas. Paul Evans has a passion for the West Texas community and hopes to positively impact all those it serves through honest business and friendly faces.

