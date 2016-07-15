Daughter of woman killed in house fire speaks

A fire destroyed a home in Odessa early Thursday morning killing an elderly woman. Her daughter said she tried getting her before the flames attacked.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know how to start over. I need to try to bury my mom," said Theresa Fuller.

Fuller, her aunt and her mother were all asleep in their home when her aunt noticed a bright light that kept her awake.

"My aunt woke up and said, 'Theresa, there's a light shining in our window. I cannot go to sleep.'"

A fire they saw eating away their home. The only person in the house they needed to get to was Theresa's mother.

"And I'm like, 'Get out now. I'm going to get mom. You get out of the house.' I didn't know if I was gonna make it," said Fuller. "It happened so fast. I couldn't get my mom. I couldn't even pull her."

No clothing, furniture, not even pictures to remember her mother Jessie after the smoke took her life. Fuller re members her mother as the caring woman who loved her church, her grandchildren, and of course, her children.

"She adopted me and my brother. Quite a character. Quite a character. We already have grave sites because she's going to go right next to my dad."

She and her family are staying at a hotel for the night, but with no home, they are still searching for shelter.

"I'm trying to get somewhere to live because we can't live here. I haven't been able to work. I've just been caring for my mom and aunt."

Fuller said she did not have home insurance and the hardest thing for her right now is to start from scratch, find shelter and come up with the funds for her mother's funeral arrangements. To help Theresa and her family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

