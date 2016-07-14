Elderly woman killed in early morning house fire

An elderly woman was killed in an early morning house fire in Ector County Thursday.

The fire sparked in the 11600 block of West Westbend St. around 12:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a mobile home partially engulfed in flames and two women were standing outside.

Three women lived in the home, one being the daughter, the aunt, and the mother. Neighbors said they heard a loud noise from the propane tank and saw smoke drifting to other neighbors homes.

"My neighbor woke me up and said, 'Look out the back door,'" said neighbor Cleo Albidrez. "I didn't have no lights and the air conditioning went out. I was sweating. It was full of smoke."

Authorities said they attempted to get into the trailer to save the mother but the flames were too intense for the deputies to make entry.

The fire was extinguished by Odessa Fire Rescue and the mother was confirmed dead.

The daughter of the mother who passed away told us she said she tried moving her mother out of bed but she couldn't. She is trying to get her family back on their feet. She said she does not have insurance on the home.

The mother's body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

The mobile home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's office. The Ector County Sheriff's Office will not make any further comment until they get the autopsy results in.

