Midland City Council considers storm water fee ordinance

The City of Midland is considering a new storm water fee ordinance to help fund a project that will update its current storm water drainage system.

When it storms in Midland, the roads get an intense amount of flood water which overwhelms the roads, drivers, and home owners.

Back when Midland’s drain systems were built, it was not expected that so much water would need to flow through them.

Currently the drainage channels are shallow and narrow so the City of Midland is looking to expand them.

The city is also wanting to add pipes to help get water off the roads faster.

In order to fix this problem, it could cost the city up to 75 million dollars.

The fee would be included in home owner's and commercial building owner’s water bill.

If this storm water fee ordinance is approved, the charges will range from $1.50 through $3, depending on the size of the home or building.

Midland’s City Council will deliberate on this fee for the next six months to decide if they would like to adopt this storm water fee ordinance.

