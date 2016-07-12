Two people arrested in Ector County burglary

Two people are behind bars after a burglary of a building report lead to the recovery of numerous stolen items, including firearms, in Ector County.

On Friday evening, the owner of Walking T Motorcycle, located at 2613 N. Alturas Ave., reported to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that the gate and bay door had been pried open.

Investigation revealed that a boat and trailer, a 4-wheeler, two Harley Davidson motorcycles on trailers, at tool chest full of tools and 9 firearms taken from a pried open safe were reported missing by the owner.

Follow-up investigation the next day led deputies to 900 Harolds Ave. where they found a 4-wheeler matching the description of the one stolen from Walking T Motorcycle.

Residents of the home were identified by authorities as Mark Rickman, 20, and Meagan Epperson, 20.

Epperson told deputies that that the items had been dropped off by someone for repair work and that they were unaware of them being stolen.

A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of the rest of the stolen property taken from the building on Alturas.

One of the firearms found had the serial number ground off.

Rickman and Epperson were arrested and charged with theft, tampering with ID numbers, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Both Rickman and Epperson were found to have prior felony convictions leading to the weapons charge.

