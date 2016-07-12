Odessa Bank robbery suspect arrested

Odessa Police located and arrested Hilarry White, also known as Kevin Brown, this morning around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 2nd and Ryan.

White was wanted in connection with a robbery at Chase Bank just before noon Tuesday at 42nd Street and Grandview Ave.

Police said White walked up to the teller, handed the teller a note stating he had a weapon and demanded money.

Officials said White got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

White is the same suspect who also wanted in connection with the robbery at Bank of America on Monday.

Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous and are asking citizens to avoid the area.

White will be facing two counts of aggravated robbery and evading.

We have also learned that White is a registered sex offender out of California for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Hilarry White has many aliases in addition to Kevin Brown. He is also known by the names: Jerry Gilliam, Jerry Hillary and Hilarry Jerry White.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.