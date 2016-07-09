Local Jeep club shows support to military veterans and families

The Texas Tactical Jeep Club is a Jeep-based club in the Midland and Odessa area. With drives and fundraisers, not only do their rides bring their families together, but also strive to help others.

"We all come together," said Steve Ford with TTJC. "We're not only a Jeep club. We're a club for helping out people in the Permian Basin."

The club met at the Rockhounds game to honor military veterans and Gold Star families at the Grande Stadium in Midland Saturday night.

"We wanted to come out here and be a part of it and show our support for the veterans. The veterans of the Permian Basin, anyone who is in that industry or that field," said Ford.

Members of the club range from military veterans, law enforcement, teachers, and business owners. All different backgrounds, all for the same goal.

"When we do stuff, they help us, when they do stuff we help one," said biker advocate Alex Juardo. "Two different worlds with motorcycles and Jeeps. Fortunately in this situation, we have the same goals. To give back to the community so they can see not all bikers do bad things. Not everybody in a Jeep is going to cut you off and run over your car."

At the end of the day, the club's mission is all about family comradery.

"To help each other out, it's just a support group for us," said Ford. "If anybody needs help with anything, we all band together to do that."

The club is family-oriented and they always welcome new members. Membership fee is $100 and it is a lifetime membership. That money is then fed back to the community. To inquire, you can visit their Facebook page.

