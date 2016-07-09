Storm causes road closures in Martin County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Storm causes road closures in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Texas Department of Transportation said recent storms deposited mud and debris on FM 26 in Martin County.

TXDOT is forced to close the road for the foreseeable future until it can be cleaned.

Road is closed between FM 2212 and FM 3263.

