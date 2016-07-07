Memorial being held Friday in Penwell for racing enthusiast

Eddie Sotelo, 19, was involved in a crash last December. Sotelo and Tyler Brooker, 22, were racing and lost control of their vehicles sending Sotelo into the back of a house on the 3800 block of East University.

Sotelo was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of Sotelo's favorite things to do was drive his car around town so now his family and friends want to honor him, but in a safe and legal way.

So his family and friends are holding a memorial at Penwell Knights Raceway so they can remember him.

"There is some traction issues on the street," Gary Gardenhire, manager at Penwell Knights Raceway said. "There's traffic problems, people problems on the street, it's just not controlled. Out here, we keep it controlled. It's two cars at a time. You don't have to worry about anyone crossing or running a red light. You know, anything to get somebody hurt."

The memorial will be held Friday from 6 p.m. until midnight in Penwell at Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex located at 319 S FM 1601, Penwell, Texas.

Any cars are welcome on the track and Gardenhire said drivers must wear helmets.

Passengers are not allowed in the cars racing, like some do illegally on the streets.

Gardenhire said they try their best to make it safe and Friday will be no different.

"It's gonna be a big street race. Get the kids off the street, keep them safe," Gardenhire said. "There's paramedics and fire marshal's and stuff involved so if there is an accident, there's somebody to take care of it right then and there."

Gardenhire said he feels blessed Penwell Knights Raceway is able to do this event in Sotelo's name for his family.

There is a $10 gate fee and $20 more to race.

